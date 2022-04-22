Double joy for Nur Dhabitah in Ipoh

KUALA LUMPUR: National diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri splashed her way to win two events on the first day of the Malaysia Invitational Age-Group Championships in Ipoh, Perak, today.

The competition held at Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre saw Nur Dhabitah ranked up 261.05 points in her first event, the women’s 1m springboard to ward off the challenge from two other national divers, Ong Ker Ying and Kimberly Bong.

Ker Ying emerged as the second-best with 233.15 points while Kimberly collected 189.50 to finish third.

The pint-sized Nur Dhabitah then went on to conquer her second event, this time with the national diving queen, Datuk Pandelela Rinong in the women’s 10m synchronised platform.

The duo accumulated 308.76 points while their only competitor Dayang Nursharzyra Awang Nasaruddin-Nur Eilisha Rania Abrial Rajagopal had to settle for second with 233.19 points in a two-horse race event.

Meanwhile, another national diver, Ooi Tze Liang was crowned as the men’s 1m springboard event champion after accumulating 351.80 points while his teammate Nurqayyum Nazmi amassed 277.85 to take the second spot and the third place belongs to Julfaddli Ali of Sabah with 256.75 points.

The two-day competition ends tomorrow. — Bernama