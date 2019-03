ABU DHABI: The Malaysian contingent to the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 bagged two silver medals on the third day of the competitions on Sunday through athletics and bowling.

Muhammad Naiim Rosli, 20, clinched the men’s singles bowling D34 division silver with 420 points.

Japanese bowler Toshiro Yagi claimed the gold with 511 points, while Sarhan Zuhir of Singapore took the bronze with 403 points.

A 19-year-old Muhammad Radhi Safie clocked 29.89 seconds to share the 200m division 8 silver medal with Williems Johanes Doroh of Indonesia at the Dubai Police Officers Club Stadium on Sunday.

Singapore’s Maveric Lee Dong En bagged the gold with 27. 87s, while Brunei’s Hizam Budiman Anak Kasin took the bronze with 29.97s.

Around 7,500 athletes from more than 190 countries competing at the Games for the people with intellectual disabilities held from March 14 to 21.