Doubles joy makes it triple gold for Malaysia’s badminton campaign

MANILA: National doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik completed a memorable day on the courts for the 30th SEA Games Malaysian badminton team after delivering the gold medal in the men’s doubles final, here today.

What was even sweeter was that their 18-21, 21-15 and 21-16 win over Thai pair Bodin Isara-Maneepong Jongjit was their first ever top finish in all international tournaments.

It also ended a 16-year drought as the last time a Malaysian men’s doubles pair won a SEA Games gold was through Choong Tan Fook-Lee Wan Wah at the 2003 Vietnam edition.

“Of course, we are elated. This is our first ever international win, something we have been waiting for a long time. We are already at the end of the year and its a good sign as we prepare for the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou right after this,“ said Aaron after the match.

As for Wooi Yik, their first ever international career gold means a lot, and noted that they had to really fight hard for it in the final.

“We lost the first set due to tactical reasons. In the second, we made some changes and play a lot of rallies as they were more senior and experienced than us.

“Our gamble paid off and we managed to control the game until the end,” he said.

In the match played at the Muntinlupa sports complex, the 12th ranked pair in the world lost the first set 18-21.

They bounced back to dominate the second, before taking the next two sets and beat the world 43rd ranked Thai pair.

Aaron-Wooi Yik’s win also saw them contributing Malaysia’s third gold on the last day of the badminton competition. - Bernama