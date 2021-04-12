Doubles win for Hewitt's son Cruz at junior claycourt nationals

AUSTRALIA: Former world number one Lleyton Hewitt was a proud father after his son Cruz lifted the Australian under-12 claycourt singles and doubles titles in Canberra.

Cruz, 12, beat New South Wales' Elijah Dikkenberg 6-1 6-2 in the singles final and won the under-12 boys doubles event with partner Asher Brownrigg on Sunday.

The youngster did not drop a single set in five matches during the tournament.

"National Claycourt Champ @cruzhewitt #TeamCruz," Hewitt wrote on Instagram with a photo of his wife Australian actor Bec and newly-crowned champion Cruz.

Twice Grand Slam champion Hewitt became the youngest men's world No. 1 at the age of 20 in 2001. He spent 80 weeks at the top of the world rankings. – Reuters