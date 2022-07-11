Draw dents Belgium, Iceland’s Euro 2022 hopes

MANCHESTER: Belgium and Iceland did little to aid their chances of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2022 after a 1-1 draw in Manchester to kick off their campaign.

France and Italy are the heavyweights of Group D and face off later in Rotherham.

Iceland were left to rue a missed first half penalty at the Manchester City Academy Stadium when Berglind Thorvaldsdottir's spot-kick was saved by Nicky Evrard.

Thorvaldsdottir made amends by heading in at the back post early in the second half.

However, Belgium did take their chance when given a penalty 23 minutes from time as Justine Vanhaevermaet coolly converted.

Iceland are back in Manchester for their next game against Italy on Thursday, while Belgium face France in Rotherham. - AFP