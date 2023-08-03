‘Duke’ Dinesvaran stamps his mark on US Major League Rugby

KUALA LUMPUR: K. Dinesvaran, who is the first Malaysian player to compete in the Major League Rugby (MLR) in the United States, has certainly lived up to his nickname of Duke.

According to https://www.majorleague.rugby/, the 35-year-old and his Chicago Hounds teammate Charlie Abel are among the 15 players listed in the best squad for the third week of action in the 2023 MLR season.

Dinesvaran signed a one-year contract with Chicago Hounds and moved to the United States in January after spending almost 10 years playing in Japan for two clubs - Yamaha Jubilo and Hino Red Dolphins - from 2013 to 2022.

He also helped Putrajaya make history by winning the Agong’s Cup rugby competition for the first time after beating defending champions Terengganu 18-15 in the final of the 38th edition at the Subang Air Base Stadium in Petaling Jaya last December.

Chicago Hounds are now fifth in the 12-team MLR standings with one point after losing their first two matches. - Bernama