Dutch game abandoned as goalkeeper collapses in horrific collision

THE HAGUE: A Dutch league match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was abandoned on Saturday after home goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen collapsed to the ground after being knocked unconscious, the ANP agency reported.

With just a few minutes remaining in the game, and with Ajax leading 3-2, Vaessen collided with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

TV images showed several players in shock as ground staff quickly draped blankets around the stricken goalkeeper while doctors from both clubs treated him.

Some players were in tears and formed a cordon around Vaessen.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was then stretchered off the pitch before the game was called off.

The stadium announcer explained that several players were “too affected to continue playing”.

Immediately after the match, several rival clubs such as PSV and Feyenoord sent messages of support to the goalkeeper via social networks. - AFP