Dutch wild card Van Rijthoven into Wimbledon last 16

LONDON: Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven set up a potential Wimbledon clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic when he reached the last 16 on Friday.

Playing in his debut Grand Slam main draw, the world number 104 defeated 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The 25-year-old Van Rijthoven is only the seventh man since 2000 to reach the round of 16 on his Grand Slam debut.

He had already proved his prowess on grass by winning the 's-Hertogenbosch tournament last month, defeating world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Van Rijthoven will face Djokovic in the fourth round if the six-time champion sees off Miomir Kecmanovic later on Friday. - AFP