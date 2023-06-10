Eain Yow's sight firmly set on world top 10

SEPANG: After snatching the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games men’s singles gold, national squash ace Ng Eain Yow (pix) is more fired up in his mission to break into the world’s top 10.

The 25-year-old athlete, now ranked world number 18, said he wanted to achieve this target by June next year at the latest.

“For this season, I have already targeted to hit top 10 in the world. The first target this season, the Asian Games, has been achieved,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here on his return from Hangzhou today.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, Eain Yow fulfilled his target by defeating Indian veteran Saurav Ghosal 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 in the men’s singles final yesterday.

Eain Yow said his focus now was preparing for the Malaysia Ace Cup 2023 to be held in Seremban next month, where he is eyeing gold.

The 2021 Asian Individual Championships winner is still harbouring hopes of seeing squash being contested in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

“I feel that not many people are paying attention to squash since the retirement of Datuk Nicol David. During her time, Nicol had said if given a chance to trade eight world titles for an Olympic gold, she would do it.

“We always hear talk of getting this sport into the Olympics but it is not in yet. If squash gets included, it will definitely become more popular and attract more funding. I hope the International Olympic Committee will consider this matter,“ he said. -Bernama