Early exit for Malaysia’s men’s doubles, mixed doubles pairs in All England

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s representation in the men’s doubles competition of the 2023 All England Badminton Championships came to an early end when professional doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi lost to Indonesia’s defending champions Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana, yesterday.

Yew Sin- Ee Yi, the eighth seeds, lost 18-21, 18-21 in straight sets that lasted for 44 minutes at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

The 12th seeded Shohibul-Bagas, will face fellow Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto or Taiwan’s Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

The country’s professional Mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing were also shown the exit in the second round after going down to Japan’s Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo 12-21, 21-11, 19-21.

Yuki-Misaki will now face China’s top seeds Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong in the quarterfinals tomorrow. — Bernama