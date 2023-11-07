Ee Wei: Our fighting spirit propels us higher

KUALA LUMPUR: A splendid fighting spirit that runs deep through their veins has certainly become a key to the rise of national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei.

Ee Wei said they had adopted the mindset that they must be better and go further than others every time they step into the court.

“The most important thing for us is to not give up and go all out in every match that we participate in,” she told reporters after the duo were appointed as the new isotonic brand ambassadors of 100Plus here today.

Despite forming their partnership only last November, Tang Jie-Ee Wei have produced stunning performancs to jump to world number 14 now from 147th place at the start of the season, including clinching two World Tour titles this year.

The Malaysians secured their maiden World Tour title at the Orleans Masters 2023 in France last April by beating Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin of Taiwan 21-19, 21-17 and smashed their way to the second title after beating another Taiwanese duo, Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Lin Xiao Min, 21-12, 21-8 last month.

Now that they have bagged two titles this year, Tang Jie vowed not to get carried away with the achievements and will work harder to win more titles and make the cut to the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris.

The Perak-born shuttler said they will try their best to get past compatriots and experienced pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in the first round of their next assignment, Korea Open 2023, which will be held from July 18 to 23.

Even though they may have a good chance to overcome Soon Huat-Shevon following the professional pair’s inconsistent performance lately, the 25-year-old player said they cannot rely on records.

“We should not look at previous results but should stay focused. They might know 70 per cent of our game as we trained together during the Sudirman Cup 2023 before this, but I believe the pair with a better strategy will win,” he said.

Tang Jie said their appointment as 100Plus ambassadors would motivate them to achieve bigger success in the future. - Bernama