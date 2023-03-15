  1. Sport

Ee Yi-Yew Sin upset 2020 Olympic Gold medallists in All England 2023

Badminton - All England Open Badminton Championships - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Britain - March 14, 2023 Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi react during their round of 32 men’s doubles match against Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi lin. REUTERSPIXBadminton - All England Open Badminton Championships - Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Britain - March 14, 2023 Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi react during their round of 32 men’s doubles match against Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi lin. REUTERSPIX

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s professional doubles pair Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin produced an inspired performance to send 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games gold medallists Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin packing in the first round of the 2023 All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham last night.

The eighth-seeded Malaysians had to slog for 57 minutes to dispose of the Taiwanese pair 12-21, 21-16, 21-18.

The reward for world number eight Ee Yi-Yew Sin is a second-round clash against defending champions Muhammad Shohubul Fikri-Bagas Maulana of Indonesia today.

Malaysian professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also got off to a winning start when they downed Indonesians Rinov Rinaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 21-19, 21-18.

The sixth-seeded Kian Meng-Pei Jing will face world number 16 Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo in the second round after the Japanese pair had sent Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei packing 21-19, 22-24, 21-17.

World number six Kian Meng-Pei Jing had better be wary, having fallen to the Japanese pair in the French Open last October.

Meanwhile, top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah were shown a first-round exit after losing 13-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Japan’s Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara in 55 minutes. - Bernama