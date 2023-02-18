Eight is enough as THT sink Thunderbolts

KUALA TERENGGANU: South Korean ace Jang Jonghyun bagged a hattrick while national forward Faizal Saari notched a brace to inspire the Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) to a stunning 8-1 win over TNB Thunderbolts in their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match today.

THT, playing at their home ground - the Kuala Terengganu City Council Hockey Stadium - were irrepressible as they found the net through Muhammad Marhan Jalil (eighth minute), Shello Silverius (13th minute); Faizal Saari (22nd, 60th), Jang Jonghyun (24th, 50th, 59th); and Fitri Saari (56th).

TNB managed to score a consolation goal through Akmal Azaman in the 21st minute off a penalty corner set piece.

With the win, THT now have 13 points from five matches while TNB Thunderbolts have four points on board. - Bernama