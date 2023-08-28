Eight teams to participate in PKNS Invitational Volleyball League

SHAH ALAM: A total of eight teams will participate in the inaugural Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) Invitational Volleyball League which will take place at the Shah Alam City Council’s (MBSA) Volleyball Hall here, from Sept 12 to 17 offering a total prize money of RM20,500.

PKNS administrative senior general manager Saharom Mohni said the league was a collaborative effort with the Malaysian Volleyball Association (MAVA) and MBSA.

He said the eight teams involved were MBSA, Kuala Lumpur Shark, Johor Tiger, Sabah Rhino, Kelantan, Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM) Gladiator, Sekolah Sukan Bukit Jalil (SSBJ) and PKNS Eagle.

“The matches will take place according to the format of a group league, and each match is based on best-of-five sets with 25 points in each set. The eight teams to compete will be divided into two groups, namely A and B.

“The two best teams in the group stage will play in the semi-finals and the winners (of the semi-finals) will compete in the final to determine the champions,“ he said during a press conference held in conjunction with the tournament here today, which was also attended by MAVA executive secretary Giam Fook Pang.

Saharom added that each team would be allowed to register two national players or two import players.

He also hoped that the league would help unearth new talents in volleyball to represent the national team.

“We hope that this platform can give exposure to volleyball players at the highest level, while PKNS will be able to contribute to sports development in the country,“ he said. -Bernama