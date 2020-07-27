Eintracht Frankfurt target 20,000 fans in new Bundesliga season

FRANKFURT: Eintracht Frankfurt hope to be allowed to let in 20,000 fans per home game in the new Bundesliga season, board member Axel Hellmann said on Sunday.

"Our planning is based on 20,000 spectators, although depending on the situation, it could also be 15,000 or 24,000," Hellmann told Kicker magazine ahead of the new season in September.

Eintracht's plans reflect the hygiene concept of the German Football League for the partial admission of fans. The DFL has asked clubs to adopt concepts which can be approved by local health authorities in view of regional levels of coronavirus infection.

Normally, 51,500 spectators fit into the Commerzbank Arena but all games in German professional football had to be played behind closed doors at the end of last season as the pandemic hit.

"We will discuss the concrete allocation procedure with fan groups," Hellmann added.

"All in all, the big challenge is not the seating arrangements in the stadium, but the issue of arrival, access and departure. We hope to be able to complete our detailed planning with the city and representatives of the public transport system in about two weeks."

Beer stands are expected to be open inside the ground - but not necessarily for the most obvious reasons.

"We also want to avoid queues at the exits after the final whistle. So it is certainly no disadvantage if people still have the opportunity to drink a beer in the stadium after the game and review the 90 minutes," said Hellmann. – dpa