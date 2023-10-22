El Shaarawy’s late strike fires Roma past 10-man Monza

ROME: Stephan El Shaarawy shot Roma to within touching distance of Serie A's Champions League places with the late winner in Sunday's 1-0 success over 10-man Monza.

Italy international El Shaarawy lashed in a low finish in the 90th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, pushing Jose Mourinho's team up to sixth.

Roma, who also struck the woodwork through Romelu Lukaku and Sardar Azmoun, are three points behind Napoli, Fiorentina and third-placed Juventus who take on AC Milan in the weekend's big match later on Sunday.

El Shaarawy's first goal of the season came at the end of a tough match against Monza who who had to play the entire second half with 10 men following Danilo D'Ambrosio's harsh sending off two minutes before half-time.

Mourinho was sent off in the dying moments of stoppage time as tensions flared between the two dugouts after El Shaarawy struck.

Defeat for Monza was harsh as the away side put up a brave fight despite being a man down for half the match, El Shaarawy's winner the first goal they have conceded from open play since being thumped by Atalanta the start of September.

Raffaele Palladino's Monza look set for another decent season in Italy's top flight after being promoted last year and weren't fazed by new signing Papu Gomez being hit with a two-year doping ban on Friday.

Gomez's suspension was a huge blow to Monza as he was brought in to replace star man Gianluca Caprari after he was ruled out for months with a knee ligament injury. - AFP