End of an era as ‘goal-den boy’ Safee calls it a day

KUALA LUMPUR: Prolific striker Mohd Safee Sali (pix) has finally decided to hang up his boots after thrilling football fans with his goal-scoring prowess for nearly two decades.

Mohd Safee, 39, in announcing his retirement at a media conference here today, described this as a perfect ending to his journey in the sport that he loves and thrives on so much, especially after the various successes he achieved at club and international levels.

Having played a pivotal role in inspiring the Harimau Malaya to victory in the 2010 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup against Indonesia, Mohd Safee said this was the right time for him to call it a day, taking into account his age and the difficulty he faces in trying to make the starting XI these days.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have come to this decision. I feel that although I have not suffered any serious injury, this is the best time for me to do so.

“However, I can now focus on my plans to use my experience and knowledge to be the catalyst for the development of football for the future generation,” he said.

Mohd Safee began his professional career in 2004 and has played for some of the best football clubs in the country and the region, among them, being Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City FC), Selangor FC and Pelita Jaya FC of Indonesia.

He also holds the record as the first Malaysian footballer to play in two Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup finals with JDT in 2015 and KL City FC in 2022.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin expressed his gratitude to Mohd Safee, who has won 76 caps with the Harimau Malaya.

“Safee is a true Malaysia football legend and an example to all budding footballers in the country. He has won a place in the hearts of all football fans nationwide and worldwide thanks to his dedication, hard work and determination.

“On behalf of FAM, I would like to thank Safee for his contributions towards Malaysian football and may he continue to be successful in his future endeavours,” he said.

Mohd Safee has netted 136 goals at the club level and 47 goals for Harimau Malaya.

The Selangor-born player made his last appearance with the national team in the 0-0 draw with the Philippines during a friendly in March 2017. - Bernama