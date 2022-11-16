End-of-season bonanza at Taifong Open

CHINESE TAIPEI: Asian Development Tour (ADT) players can look forward to a bumper end-of-season bonanza.

Making a welcome return to the schedule after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taifong Open will act as the decisive, final event on the 2022 ADT.

With the leading 10 players, not otherwise exempted, on the final 2022 ADT Order of Merit following the conclusion of the Taifong Open earning their Asian Tour cards for the 2023 season, it promises to be a memorable week in Chinese Taipei.

Further good news for participants at the Taifong Golf Club from December 22-25 is that the prize fund is being increased by 25% to US$200,000, becoming the joint richest event on the ADT.

When the tournament was last staged on the ADT at the end of 2019, the purse was US$160,000 (RM720,000).

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour, said: “Given that the Taifong Open will once more bring down the curtain on the ADT season, it’s a fabulous development that we’ll have a significant rise in prize money.

“With Asian Tour cards on the line and so much at stake, it’s fitting that the Taifong Open will offer the equal highest purse on the Tour, reflecting the importance of the week.”

When the Taifong Open was last held on the Asian Development Tour in the final week of 2019 it was Thai Donlaphatchai Niyomchon who emerged triumphant.

It was the sixth year in succession that the Taifong Open had been part of the ADT.

Previous winners of the Taifong Open were Chinese Taipei’s Chan Shih-chang (2018 and 2014); Thai Pannakorn Uthaipas (2017); American Johannes Veerman (2016) and Thai Rattanon Wannasrichan (2015).

Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai sensationally made it three wins within a month in Indonesia on the ADT when he triumphed in the US$100,000 Combiphar Players Championship, at Parahyangan Golf, in September.

He tops the Order of Merit and his three brilliant victories meant he earned a battlefield promotion on to the Asian Tour for the remainder of this season.

Three events remain this season: the Selangor Masters, the Saudi Open and the Taifong Open.