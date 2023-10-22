England legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

ISTANBUL: Sir Bobby Charlton, who is regarded as one of Manchester United’s greatest-ever players died at the age of 86 on Saturday.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,“ Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Manchester United as saying in a statement.

The Red Devils remembered Charlton, saying “He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

Charlton scored 249 goals in 758 appearances during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three English top-tier league titles, and the FA Cup.

He led England to win the 1966 FIFA World Cup, scoring 49 goals in 106 matches for the national team. -Bernama-Anadolu