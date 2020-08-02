England’s Bairstow smashes 21-ball fifty against Ireland

SOUTHAMPTON: Jonny Bairstow (pix) equalled the England record for the fastest fifty in a one-day international with a 21-ball half-century against Ireland at Southampton on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper went to the landmark in style, driving off-spinner Andy McBrine for the second six of an innings that, at that stage, also featured eight fours as England pressed for a victory that would put them 2-0 up in a three-match series.

In the process, Bairstow equalled the England record of 21 balls for an ODI fifty set by World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan against Australia at Nottingham two years ago.

The record quickest fifty in all ODI cricket is 16 balls, set by South Africa's AB de Villiers during his 149 against the West Indies at Johannesburg in 2015. – AFP