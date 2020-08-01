England’s injured Denly to miss rest of ODI series with Ireland

ENGLAND batsman Joe Denly (pix) has been ruled out of the remaining two one-day internationals against Ireland through injury, with Liam Livingstone taking his place, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Denly was set to feature in the series opener on Thursday – which England won by six wickets at the Ageas Bowl – but suffered back spasms in training on the eve of the clash.

The 34-year-old has failed to recover and will be replaced in the squad by Lancashire's Livingstone, who is one of three reserves for the series.

Cricket Ireland have also made two changes to their squad for the second ODI, with pace duo Barry McCarthy and Boyd Rankin ruled out due to injuries.

"McCarthy is unfortunately out of the next two ODIs after this morning's MRI revealed a tear in a muscle at the back of his knee, while Rankin has been taken out of the 14 for tomorrow's game as he manages a flare-up of an old back injury," said Andrew White, chairman of Ireland's national selectors.

Fast bowler Peter Chase and left-arm spinner George Dockrell have been named as replacements in the 14-man squad.

England face Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday, followed by the third on Tuesday, behind closed doors at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. – Reuters