English Premier League: Match-by-match facts and statistics

NEWCASTLE UNITED vs ASTON VILLA

» Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against Aston Villa at St James' Park (W6 D5).

» Villa are gunning for their first league double over Newcastle since 2004-05 following their 2-0 home victory in January.

» Dean Smith's Villa have kept a league-best eight clean sheets away from home this season and 14 overall.

LEEDS UNITED vs CHELSEA

» Chelsea have won just one of their last nine Premier League games at Leeds (D3 L5).

» Chelsea beat Leeds 5-1 in a League Cup tie at Elland Road in 2012 but have never won consecutive away games against the Yorkshire club before.

» Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has not tasted defeat in his nine league games since replacing Frank Lampard – only Maurizio Sarri (12) and Frank Clark (11) have had longer unbeaten runs at the start of their Premier League careers.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs WEST BROMWICH ALBION

» Crystal Palace beat West Brom 5-1 in December and are looking to complete their first top-flight double over the Baggies.

» Palace have won four of their six Premier League home games against West Brom (L2).

» Roy Hodgson's side are hoping to avoid going a fourth consecutive home league game without scoring, a feat they last managed in 2018-19.

EVERTON vs BURNLEY

» Burnley have been winless in their last five games (D4 L1) to remain in 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

» Everton have won only one of their last six home games (D1 L4), scoring three goals.

» Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 13 goals have helped Everton grab 14 points -- more than any player in the league this season.

FULHAM vs MANCHESTER CITY

» Man City have won their last seven away matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding only three.

» Fulham have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven matches.

» Fulham have scored only eight goals at home this season, the lowest in the league.

SOUTHAMPTON vs BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

» Southampton have never lost to Brighton in the Premier League (W3 D4), winning the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season.

» Brighton have always come away from Southampton with a point with three draws.

» Southampton have won only five times in 13 home games this season but kept a clean sheet in all those wins.

LEICESTER CITY vs SHEFFIELD UNITED

» Leicester have struggled at home this season, picking up only 19 points out of a possible 39 with six losses.

» The Blades have lost 22 of their 28 games this season to sit bottom of the league, 12 points from the safety zone.

» Leicester have beaten the Blades in all three Premier League meetings with striker Jamie Vardy either scoring or assisting a goal, including a 90th-minute winner in the reverse fixture in December.

ARSENAL vs TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

» Arsenal have not beaten Spurs in their last five meetings in all competitions (D2 L3).

» Spurs are looking to accomplish the league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1992-93.

» Arsenal have lost to Spurs in the league only once at Emirates Stadium, a 3-2 loss in November.

MANCHESTER UNITED vs WEST HAM UNITED

» Manchester United won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are looking to do the double for the first time since 2013-14 when Hammers boss David Moyes was their manager.

» Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight league games (W3 D5) and are looking to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

» Moyes has never won away at Old Trafford (D4 L9) as manager of Everton, Sunderland or West Ham.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS vs LIVERPOOL

» Wolves have lost their last eight Premier League matches against Liverpool.

» Liverpool have lost nine league matches this season, including six of their last seven to drop to eighth in the standings.

» Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has lost more league games with Liverpool this season (seven) than he did in 68 matches with Barcelona (six losses).

