Erik ten Hag to become Man Utd manager next season: Club

MANCHESTER: Erik ten Hag will leave Ajax to become Manchester United manager next season, AFP reports.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as men’s first team manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year,“ United said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Manchester United Football Director John Murtough said Erik is one of the most exciting and successful coach in Europe and renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer,” he said via the club’s website.

According to the club, Erik is honoured with the appointment and hugely excited with the challenge ahead.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United,” Erik said.