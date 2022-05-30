Ervin ready for bigger challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: After winning a historic gold medal at the 31st SEA Games recently, national men’s golfer Ervin Chang (pix) is poised to take on even tougher challenges on the international stage.

The 24-year-old athlete, who has just turned professional last Friday, said his short-term mission was to win a professional tournament in the next two to three years.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s local Professional Golf of Malaysia Tour (PGM), ADT (Asian Development Tour) or Asian Tour. Right now I just continue to work on my skills and prepare for my professional career because it’s not easy.

“It’s very competitive. Lots of things and planning going to a pro career but I’m ready,” he said when met at the SEA Games golf team award ceremony here today.

Present at the ceremony were Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

On May 15, Ervin created history when he became the first Malaysian to lift the SEA Games men’s individual title at the Heron Lake Golf Course & Resort in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam.

Three days later, he helped Malaysia wrest back the SEA Games men’s team event gold after two decades when they defeated Thailand 2-1 in the final.

Ervin is all set to play in the ADT event in Indonesia beginning Tuesday and is waiting to confirm his entry for the second ADT event the following week.

He plans to compete in some local events in Indonesia and hopes to get some special invitations through ADT or Asian Tour based on his performance.

Speaking about the Olympics, Ervin said it is his ultimate goal but for now he is concentrating on developing his career in stages. - Bernama