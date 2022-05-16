Ervin’s success is proof country has gold mine of talent

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a brilliant stroke for history when national golfer Ervin Chang ended the 21-year gold medal drought in SEA Games golf yesterday, which proves that the sport has the potential to continue to grow in the country, especially for the younger generation.

Ervin, who carded a three-day score of 73-67-69, and Indonesia’s Amadeus Susanto Christian, who had a three-day score of 70-71-68, were tied on seven-under 209 before the Malaysian clinched the gold in a three-hole playoff to emerge as the first Malaysian to win the men’s individual title.

Malaysian Golf Junior Association (MGJA) president Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said that Ervin’s gold medal in the men’s individual golf event at the Heron Lake Golf Course & Resort was also a source of encouragement for all golfers in the country.

“It proves that golf in Malaysia can flourish, talent should be unearthed, honed and polished with cooperation from golf clubs. Golf clubs should also be committed and complement each other, especially in offering the best management and facilities for talented golfers,“ he said in a statement today.

He is also optimistic that Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor has played a vital role for the sport.

Irmohizam thus suggested that golf be promoted in a bigger way for youngsters, besides unearthing their talent and guiding them until the international stage through training in cooperation with public and private educational institutions.

“Golf is to be seen through the perspective of sports, not as an exclusive domain,“ he said. - Bernama