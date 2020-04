THE UEFA decision on host cities next year for the postponed Euro 2020 tournament is expected for April 30, according to a Russian official at Europe’s ruling football body.

Alexei Sorokin also told state news agency TASS on Thursday that new cities may be selected in the case of withdrawals.

“Everything will be clear on April 30, when we understand which of the Euro host cities will carry on with the organization of the Euro matches and which of them decide to withdraw from this

process,” Sorokin said.

Sorokin is an executive committee member of the European football governing body and head of the organizing committee for his country's St Petersburg venue.

The tournament was last month pushed back by 12 months to June 11-July 11, 2021, by UEFA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan-European tournament has 12 hosts: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Budapest, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg.

UEFA is consulting with all 12 at the moment whether they are also able to stage matches next year.

“As of today, all host cities are participating in regular

videoconferences and we have discussions with all of them,” Sorokin told TASS. “All host cities have time to think about it until the end of the month.”

Sorokin added: “If one of the host cities decides to step aside, there are not many options on the table. There will be either a new host city or there will be the redistribution among the previously confirmed venues. The second option is less labor-consuming.”

He also said Russia would be able to help other cities, and the 2018 World Cup hosts offered before the postponement to stage the tournament on their own. – dpa