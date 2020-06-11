European football facing ‘significant revenue losses’ – Deloitte

LONDON: Financial firm Deloitte says European clubs should prepare for a significant impact on revenue because of Covid-19, despite hitting record numbers in the 2018-19 season.

Overall, the report indicated that the “big five” leagues in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France generated a record €15 billion (RM72.5b) in revenue, a nine percent increase on the previous year.

The annual review of football finance, published on Thursday, said England’s Premier League leads the way with a revenue of €5.9b (RM28.5b) from its 20 clubs.

Deloitte says £500 million (RM2.7b) of the reduction for Premier League clubs - in rebates to broadcasters and a loss of matchday revenue owing to the pandemic – will be “permanently lost.”

Spain’s La Liga overtakes Germany’s Bundesliga as the second most profitable league with clubs reporting an increase of €300m (RM1.45b).

The drop from the Bundesliga was because of the “change in club mix from 2018-19 promotion and relegation reduced matchday and commercial revenue. Bundesliga clubs still reported a six percent increase in revenue of €177m (RM855m).

In Italy and France, Serie A and Ligue 1’s commercial growth was almost carried by the success of individual clubs. Deloitte says Juventus accounted for “around half” of Serie A’s commercial income.

Paris Saint Germain continue to dominate France as it has accounted for half of France’s non-brodcast revenue, of which there was an additional €110m (RM531m) from broadcast rights. – dpa