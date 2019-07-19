Ev Ting battles for a #HigherPurpose at the home of martial arts

NO match on the ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY card was as inspiring as Ev “E.T.” Ting’s (pix) defeat of Daichi Abe in Kuala Lumpur.

Abe sent the Malaysian warrior to the canvas during a couple of occasions in the opening stanza, but as momentum picked up, Ting knew it was his time to collect his 17th career victory.

Ting, spotted the slightest of openings and took Abe’s back before cranking up a rear-naked choke. It was an incredible turnaround, but his post-match speech was just as inspiring as well.

“What’s up Malaysia. Hey guys I just want to say I couldn’t have done it without my team here, and I want to represent a hashtag guys, and the hashtag is #HigherPurpose.”

“It is simply because there’s more that’s going on between my fight and Daichi Abe, there’s a lot more going on in this planet, and its all about this higher purpose, and we all can play our part. I’m using this platform to preach and prophesize about the higher purpose.”

No one could quite understand what #HigherPurpose was all about, but it wasn’t long before some of Malaysia’s biggest martial arts fans took to social media to congratulate their favorite lightweight athlete with the hashtag attached.

Ting believes his role as a martial artist goes beyond what happens inside the ring, and he hopes that everyone could work harder every day to make the world a better place.

“The best way to brief about #HigherPurpose is that it’s a positive and progressive mindset,” the 29-year-old Auckland MMA athlete described.

“We as humans are nothing more equivalent like any other creature on earth, and it is our responsibility to leave this planet better than when we entered,” he added “Therefore, individually, small or big, physically or spiritually, if we are living a life greater than ourselves, we are living for a higher and positive purpose.”

Ting’s character in and outside the ring, has turned him into one of the finest lightweight athletes in the world.

It was never a smooth journey to success for the Auckland-based athlete, but he is taking everything in stride to inspire others around him through his role as a mixed martial artist.