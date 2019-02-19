Ev Ting focused on winning and being a Malaysian role model

TO Ev Ting, there are three responsibilities a true martial artist should honour — those include the responsibility to win, to inspire a nation, and to be a World Champion.

At present, the man known as “E.T.” checks the first two boxes, but he knows the third could be near if he wins his upcoming bout in the inaugural ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old Malaysian faces Saygid “Dagi” Guseyn Arslanaliev in a quarterfinal match-up at ONE: Call to Greatness this coming on Feb 22.

When he steps inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium for this pivotal contest, he will proudly represent Malaysia. After all, he has felt an obligation to represent the nation and promote the sport in the country since the beginning of his mixed martial arts career.

“During the mixed martial arts boom in Malaysia about five or six years ago, I was very active with coaching, and doing seminars all throughout Malaysia,“ Ting recalled.

“As a sense of duty, I’ve been constantly on the front line of mixed martial arts. I was very active in promoting the sport – being one of the first pro fighters to represent Malaysia at the time.”

That time and effort spent on promoting the sport proved fruitful for the ever-ambitious athlete, who has inspired several talents including ONE Championship’s Gianni Subba, Keanu Subba, and Agilan Thani.

Ting also said winning is as important as his role of promoting the sport through various means.

“Right now, to be a good role model, I have got to win my fights, so I have to channel my energy in the right places to get another opportunity to prove that I belong at the top,” the lightweight explained.

“E.T.” is the country’s most active competitor in The Home Of Martial Arts with 13 bouts on his resume, and he was the first Malaysian to feature in a World Title bout when he took on Eduard Folayang for the lightweight gold in April 2017.

He has constantly called for another World Title shot ever since that defeat, and although those opportunities never came, he knows the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix can lead to another crack at the belt.

Ting further described what his martial arts journey has presented to him ahead of his career-defining match on Friday.

“The main reason I compete is, I feel like a training camp is like a short version of life – you’re going to go through obstacles, and you’re going to go through times where you don’t want to change,” he said.

“You’re going to feel like giving up, but it’s all about challenging yourself and pushing through any adversity.”