MALAYSIA’S Ev “E.T” Ting (pix) is determined to make quick work of his ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final opponent Saygid “Dagi” Guseyn Arslanaliev at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS on Feb 22, in Singapore.

With the bout two weeks away, the 29-year-old is entering his peak, and he admits there will be no rest time as a victory will see him face the winner of the Amir Khan versus Ariel Sexton bout — which also takes place that night — in the semi-final.

“I would love to get that first-round knockout just like in every match,” Ting says.

“His striking is starting to look good. He is a tough opponent, but if I do not get the first-round finish, I’ll be looking for one in the second round. I’m just looking to put him away as soon as possible.”

With 16 career victories, Ting has established himself as a top lightweight contender in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Prior to his defeat against Japanese legend Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki in October, the Malaysian was on an impressive three-bout win streak, having claimed victories over Nobutatsu Suzuki, Koji Ando, and Sexton.

Ting is gunning for a return to the winner’s circle, and the equation for him at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in two weeks’ time is straightforward — put on a show, and display the best version of “E.T” in the ONE cage.

“My current program is stacked with striking, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu, along with mobility and recovery sessions. I feel like I’m a complete athlete, and I’m sharpening the tools and determined to mix it up a bit on fight night in Singapore,” he says.

“Come ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS, it is just me against my opponent. When the cage door closes, I’m just going to reflect and react on all the things I’ve done during training camp. I want to let it show in the cage.”

If Ting walks away with his 17th career victory, his only hope is for the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix semi-final bout to take place in Malaysia.

“The grand prix is stacked, and there are four of us in the same bracket who will be competing on the same night,” he adds.

“Japan and Bangkok are [some] of those places which would provide a nice atmosphere for the semi-final match. But I’m 9-0 in Kuala Lumpur, and it will be sweet to make it 10-0 there as I secure my spot in the finals of the grand prix.”