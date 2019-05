EV “E.T.” Ting (pix) is certain of one thing despite his recent setbacks – that every road to greatness is filled with difficulties.

Although the previous events were a bitter pill to swallow for the Malaysia-born athlete, he does not intend to linger around and waste time.

Instead, the ever-helpful Ting channeled his thoughts to something which grants him happiness and a sense of accomplishment at home in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I’ve been pretty busy since my last appearance, as I’m home coaching and improving the team here at Auckland MMA. It’s always challenging, but rewarding — especially throughout the local grassroots events,” the 29-year-old said.

“Besides health and fitness, my goal is to make good decisions every day, to contribute and give back to the planet, and to treat everyone as you would like to be treated.”

The back-to-back defeats to Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev and Shinya Aoki were the first time he has ever experienced a setback of that sort.

However, with 16 victories on his record, one would be heedful of Ting’s martial arts abilities when he makes his promotional return.

“Yeah, it’s my first time coming off two losses, and it’s a reality check for me to step my game up,” he confessed.

“I accept the lows as part of the journey, and I am excited, if anything, for a comeback.”

The lightweight division has witnessed top-level martial arts action since the turn of the year, primarily because of the organization’s inaugural ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

With an abundance of talent in the weight class, Ting believes there is no better time to buck up than now, especially with ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY scheduled for Friday, 12 July in Kuala Lumpur.

That sounds like the perfect setting for “E.T.” to make his ONE Championship return.