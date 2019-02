MALAYSIA’S Ev Ting (16-5) is determined to make his nation proud and return to winning ways this coming Friday, 22 Feb.

He is scheduled to face Turkey’s Saygid “Dagi” Guseyn Arslanaliev at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS, which emanates from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The match-up serves as a quarter-final bout in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Before the 29-year-old travels to “The Lion City” from Malaysia, we take a look at three of his best finishes from inside the ONE Championship cage.

#1: A Perfect Debut

Ting made a statement in his promotional debut back in June 2014, as he defeated “The Ice Man” Yohan Mulia Legowo in his opponent’s hometown of Jakarta, Indonesia.

The two started off evenly, both exchanging punch and kick combinations, but the Malaysian’s tricky footwork and head kicks shook his rival.

Legowo’s ground game was dominant, but he failed to create any damage despite holding a half-guard position on the canvas.

With only a minute left in the opening round, a spirited Ting exploded into action with big left hooks and a perfectly-timed kick.

He followed that with two knees to the face before referee Yuji Shimada called a stop to the contest at 4:35 of round one.

#2: That 56-Second Finish

After suffering his first ONE defeat to grappling specialist Marat Gafurov, “E.T.” was eager to return to his winning ways.

In October 2015, he did just that, as he clashed with former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario in Kuala Lumpur.

Banario went for the takedown as soon as the bell rang, but failed to get the tough Malaysian martial artist to the canvas.

The action then returned to the center of the cage, but “The Rock” attempted yet another takedown. This time, however, it proved to be very costly to the Team Lakay star.

Banario’s exposed neck caught Ting’s attention, and he slid in for a deep guillotine choke from the mount position.

The Filipino had no choice but to tap and, at 56 seconds, the Malaysian recorded his fastest career victory in front of his home crowd.

#3: A Sublime Knockout

Many fans were expecting a dominant performance from former ONE Welterweight World Champion Nobutatsu Suzuki in his bout with the Malaysian in August 2017.

But Ting – coming off an unsuccessful World Title shot against Eduard Folayang – silenced the doubters with another perfect display in front of his home crowd.

The Malaysian’s right hand stung his Japanese counterpart’s face, and he continued throwing heavy rights while switching his stances in between.

Ting eventually pinned Suzuki on the cage midway through the opening round before slamming him to the ground and getting a good half-guard with his opponent’s back pinned in the corner.

His ground and pound ultimately proved to be too much, as referee Olivier Coste halted the contest at 3:29 of the first stanza.