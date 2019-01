EV “E.T” Ting will get his 2019 underway at One: Call to greatness on Friday, 22 Feb at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He is scheduled to face Saygid “Dagi” Guseyn Arslanaliev (6-1) in one of two ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final matches happening that night, the other being local hero Amir Khan (11-4) versus Costa Rica’s Ariel “Tarzan” Sexton (12-4).

“Saygid is a well-rounded athlete,” the 29-year-old Malaysian admitted.

“He is still young and pretty much undefeated with his only loss via disqualification. I cannot wait to meet the young lion in the first wave of the Grand Prix.”

Ting will search for his first victory of the year, while his 24-year-old opponent will look to extend his two-bout win streak.

While the Turkish juggernaut has a perfect finishing ratio, “E.T.” intends to flip the script on him.

“This match will not need judges and he will be tested in deep waters,” the Malaysian added.

Ting, a former ONE Lightweight World Title challenger, has proven himself in The Home Of Martial Arts on countless occasions, as six of his 10 ONE Championship victories come via submission or knockout.

Although some matches did not go as planned, Ting has learned from every battle in the cage – in victory or defeat.

“A defeat in competition is always some kind of setback,” he explained.

“However, I am not new to the game. Victories are celebrated, but losses are what makes us.”

Besides the two ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals, fans in “The Lion City” are in for another treat.

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Champion Stamp Fairtex will return to action and attempt to make history.

She is scheduled to face Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Atomweight World Title. If the Thai wins, she could become the first two-sport ONE World Champion in the company’s history.

More bouts will be announced in the coming days, but as for now, here is the current lineup for One: Call to greatness.

Stamp Fairtex VS Janet Todd – ONE Super Series Muay Thai Atomweight World Championship

Amir Khan VS Ariel Sexton – Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final

Ev Ting VS Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev – Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final

Nieky Holzken VS Mustapha Haida – ONE Super Series kickboxing lightweight bout

Rahul Raju VS Ahmed Mujtaba – mixed martial arts lightweight bout

Kong Sambo VS Zhang Chenglong – ONE Super Series kickboxing bantamweight bout

Rudy Agustian VS Khon Sichan – mixed martial arts flyweight bout