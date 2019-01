MALAYSIA’S Ev “E.T” Ting (16-5) could face the winner of the Amir Khan versus Ariel Sexton bout in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix semi-final if he records a victory over Russia’s Saygid Arslanaliev at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS in Singapore on 22 February.

The ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Bracket, revealed on Thursday, 24 January, would also see the winner between Honorio “The Rock” Banario and America’s Lowen Tynanes at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT in Manila face-off against Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez or Timofey Nastyukhin.

The mouth-watering Grand Prix is Ting’s biggest competition to date, but the former ONE Lightweight World Title contender admitted he only has one name in mind.

“My priority and focus is now on Saygid on 22 February in Singapore,” a determined Ting said.

“My eyes will definitely be glued on the Grand Prix Match between Amir Khan and Ariel Sexton.”

If Khan comes out victorious, his wish would come true.

Following his round one knockout against Jaroslav Jartim in 2017, the athlete told the crowd: “I’m coming for the belt, give me Folayang or Ev Ting.”

Khan has been handed one and could potentially be up against Ting soon.

Both athletes have been ONE’s stellar performers in the division.

The duo who made their debut in 2014 has been the most active competitors in the division’s pool of world-class talent with a total of 27 bouts.

Ev has raked up 13 matches since his introduction while the 24-year-old Singaporean has notched up 14 appearances.

The 29-year-old Auckland MMA athlete has only lost to World Champions while Khan has an impressive 91% finish rate from 11 victories.

Both their bouts will take place at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS while the last of four quarter-final ties will see Alvarez and Nastyukhin lock horns at ONE: A NEW ERA in Japan on 31 March.

“It is an honor to bring my game to Singapore, the home of ONE Championship,” a thankful Ting said.

“It is always a dream to compete in Japan too, like most athletes,” Ting hinted when asked whether he hoped there would be an additional Lightweight World Grand Prix bout added in the card.

Ting and Khan will be hoping to put their recent defeats in the past in their respective Grand Prix matches.

Could this bout which Malaysians and Singaporeans are craving for finally happen?