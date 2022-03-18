Everton match interrupted after protester ties himself to goalpost

ANKARA: A Premier League clash Thursday between Everton and Newcastle United was interrupted by a protestor.

In the 49th minute at Goodison Park when the score was 0-0, a young man came onto the pitch and tied his neck to the goalpost using a cable tie, reported Anadolu Agency.

He was wearing an orange shirt that said “Just Stop Oil.”

The match was resumed around eight minutes later after stewards cut him free using bolt cutters.

Another member of the group attempted to stage a similar protest during Liverpool’s 2-0 away win against Arsenal on Wednesday but was quickly stopped by stewards

The campaign group called “Just Stop Oil” protests new fossil fuel exploration by the United Kingdom in the North Sea.

Everton, who finished the match with 10 men, beat Newcastle United 1-0 thanks to Alex Iwobi’s late winner in stoppage time. - Bernama