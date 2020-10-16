Everton’s renaissance set for ultimate derby test

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fifth round of the Premier League on Oct 17-20:

Everton vs Liverpool

» Everton are aiming to win their opening five league matches for the first time since 1938-39.

» The Toffees are without a win in 19 league meetings with Liverpool (D11 L8), having last won 2-0 in October 2010.

» Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Everton in all competitions – against no side have they ever had a longer run without a loss.

Chelsea vs Southampton

» Chelsea have won seven of their last nine league games against Southampton.

» The Blues have won seven of their last eight league home matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding four.

» Southampton are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since a run of four in May 2016.

Manchester City vs Arsenal

» City are unbeaten in the last nine league games against Arsenal (W7 D2).

» City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has scored five goals and grabbed two assists in the last eight league games he started against Arsenal.

» Arsenal have won one of their last nine away league games against City (D2 L6).

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

» Newcastle have won two of their last three league home games against Manchester United, more than they managed in their previous 13 against them at St James’ Park.

» This is the first time Newcastle are facing Manchester United in a Premier League game while ranked above them in the points table since December 2013.

» Manchester United have conceded 11 goals so far this season, only West Bromwich Albion (13) have leaked more in the competition.

Sheffield United vs Fulham

» Sheffield United have lost their last seven league games.

» Fulham and Sheffield United are the only sides yet to have led so far in a match this Premier League season.

» Fulham won both league meetings with the Blades the last time they met in the 2017-18 second tier Championship.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

» Palace are looking to win consecutive league games against Brighton for the first time since September 2011.

» Brighton have lost only one of their five league matches at Palace (W2 D2).

» Palace have the oldest average starting 11 age this season at 29 years and 89 days, while Brighton have the youngest at 24 years and 326 days.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

» Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is unbeaten against West Ham’s David Moyes in their 12 league meetings.

» Spurs striker Harry Kane has been involved in more league goals than any other player this season, with three goals and six assists.

» West Ham have won five league matches at Spurs. They have only managed more away wins in the league at Fulham, with seven victories.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

» Leicester have won four of their last five league games against Villa.

» The Foxes scored eight goals against Villa in their two league encounters season, with striker Jamie Vardy netting four.

» Villa are looking to win their opening four league matches in a season for the first time since 1930-31.

West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley

» West Brom have lost just one of their six league games against Burnley (W3 D2).

» West Brom have conceded the most goals so far this season (13) and are also yet to record a win.

» Burnley have not begun any league campaign with four consecutive defeats since 2002-03 in the second tier Championship.

Leeds United vs Wolverhampton

» Leeds have lost three of their last four home games against Wolves (W1) – all in the second tier Championship.

» Wolves have lost three of their last five away league games (W1 D1).

» This is just the second Premier League campaign in which Leeds and Wolves are facing off since both teams were relegated in 2003-04.

