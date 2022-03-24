Everton’s Townsend ruled out for rest of season with knee injury

LONDON: Everton winger Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, the relegation-threatened Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was forced off in the early stages of Everton's 4-0 FA Cup defeat at his former team Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A scan revealed former England international Townsend suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage, which will require surgery.

It is a major blow for Frank Lampard's side as they battle to avoid relegation from the top-flight.

“Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace,“ a club statement said.

“A scan revealed Townsend’s ACL knee injury and he will undergo surgery next week before starting his rehabilitation with Everton’s medical staff.”

Everton are just three points above the bottom three with 11 games of the Premier League campaign remaining. - AFP