Everton to refund tickets in preparation for closed door games

LONDON: Everton have announced that they will offer refunds to all ticket holders for their remaining 2019/20 fixtures if the remainder of the season is completed behind closed doors.

All football in Britain was suspended from March 13 because of the coronavirus outbreak with nine rounds of Premier League fixtures left.

The British government has said sporting events in England can return from June 1 but they must do so without spectators and strict health check guidelines in place.

Premier League clubs will meet again on Monday to discuss a return to training with a view to restarting the season in June. In contrast the Scottish Premier League is expected to abandon its season next week.

The Liverpool-based club Everton have said that all fans can claim full refunds for tickets from their remaining five home games or use the money spent as a credit balance.

This can either be used towards a season ticket for the 2020/21 campaign or as a donation to the club’s charity arm “In The Community.”

A club statement said: “season ticket members will be entitled to a credit or refund on a pro-rata basis for the five games and will also be given the option to forgo part or all of their balance in order for the Club to donate that amount in full over to Everton in the Community.” – dpa