‘Everyone starts from scratch’ in Bundesliga: Flick

MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has said that pre-coronavirus form means nothing and that the key for a good restart is adapting to a short build-up amid the unfamiliar Bundesliga environment without fans.

“It is now about accepting this situation. What happened earlier this season doesn’t matter any more. Everyone starts from scratch,” Flick told dpa.

Bayern top the table four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund as they bid for a record-extending eighth straight title, coming from behind earlier in the year before Covid-19 forced the suspension of all play in mid-March.

Flick has given his players Friday off before they gather at their training centre for a mandatory period of isolation before playing again on May 17 at promoted Union Berlin.

German politicians on Wednesday approved the league restart which is not without controversy, under a strict hygiene and safety concept set up by football authorities.

Flick said that everyone must adhere to it because it is now a matter of “justifying the trust of politics.”

Like other coaches, Flick would have preferred more time to prepare for the restart, with full team training only starting this week at the clubs.

That is far less than the long period teams have in the pre-season, with build-up matches and training camps without restrictions.

And the restart comes with just nine rounds left, with the title, Europe and relegation all to be decided within a month and a half – after two months of standstill.

“We know that we are putting quite a burden on players and coaches,” German Football League (DFL) managing director Christian Seifert admitted.

There are concerns that players could be more prone to injuries, and the DFL has advised all clubs to have big squads.

It has also said it would also look into making use of the temporary rule of the world governing body FIFA adopted on Friday to have five substitutes instead of three to ease the pressure on players.

While Bayern want to continue their winning ways after garnering 22 of 24 possible points in the second half of the season, ailing bottom clubs Paderborn and Werder Bremen hope to improve on their meagre 2020 tally of four points each in order to escape the drop.

New coaches Bruno Labbadia of Hertha Berlin and Heiko Herrlich of Augsburg would have also preferred more team training - which Flick explained was so important, even though the players have all kept fit well during the break.

“You have to get the players used to team training again, one-on-one situations, aerial duels. The pressure from the opponent is back. playing against a real opponent is different than passing a pole figure,” Flick said.

As a result, many teams are set to have a series of training matches, with Dortmund boss Lucien Favre speaking of “two halfs of 25 minutes, then two halves of 35 minutes.”

Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann and Flick are among those who want to train in their stadiums so that the players get some sort of feeling for the atmosphere without fans.

“Games without spectators are something special,” said Flick. “It’s about the mentality.”

The opening day May 16 features the big derby between Dortmund and Schalke which would have normally been played in front of a capacity crowd of 80,000.

“This hurts us at Dortmund who are famous for their fans and the atmosphere,” injured Dortmund captain Marco Reus said.

Dortmund's next home match is against Bayern and the question has arisen whether home teams still have an advantage.

Flick said the home stadium is “a little more familiar” than other arenas. His forward Thomas Muller said the absence of fans won’t stop the players’ ambitions, and he also somehow summed up what matters most from May 16.

“The team that accepts the circumstances the fastest and best, and brings the highest quality onto the pitch – that team has an advantage,” Muller said. – dpa