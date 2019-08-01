Ex-boxing champ Baldomir given 18 years for sexual abuse of daughter

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine former welterweight world boxing champion Carlos Baldomir was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday for the repeated sexual abuse of one of his daughters, a court in Santa Fe announced.

The 48-year-old, who was World Boxing Council champion for 10 months in 2006, was arrested in 2016 following allegations by his ex-wife that he had abused his daughter between 2012 and 2014, when she was seven to eight years old.

He was unanimously convicted of “repeated sexual abuse” of a minor.

The sentence was read out behind closed doors to protect the identity of the victim. Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

When the trial began on Thursday, Baldomir showed his middle finger to those present, a provocative gesture recorded by television cameras.

Baldomir’s greatest career highlight came in January 2006 when he shocked the unified welterweight champion Zab Judah.

After a successful defence of his WBC crown against the late Arturo Gatti, Baldomir lost his title to Floyd Mayweather in a November 2006 unification bout.

He retired in 2014 with a record of 49 wins, 15 by knock-out, 16 defeats and six draws.

He started his career as a trainer and in 2016 was given an award by the Argentine congress for achievement in sport.

Since the accusations against him Baldomir was living with his current wife and four-year-old son. He has three daughters from his first marriage. — AFP