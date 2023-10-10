Ex-Brazil boss Tite to coach Flamengo

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Brazil coach Tite will take over at Flamengo nearly a year after leaving the national side, the Rio de Janeiro club confirmed on Monday.

“We had frank, direct discussions and they ended in an excellent way,“ club vice-president Marcos Braz told Globoesporte, adding that the official presentation would take place on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old's appointment comes two weeks after Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli's sacking.

Tite bowed out as Brazil coach last December after the favourites were dumped out of the 2022 World Cup in the quarter-finals by Croatia.

He was in charge of the Selecao for six years, overseeing 81 matches, with a record of 60 wins, 15 draws and only six defeats.

Brazil won the 2019 Copa America under his guidance, but were also eliminated in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals by Belgium.

Flamengo sacked Sampaoli at the end of September, just five months after his arrival.

The former Marseille coach paid for the club's last-16 exit in the Copa Libertadores, followed by a defeat in the Brazilian Cup final.

The seven-time Brazilian champions, whose most recent league title was in 2020, are currently fifth in the Brazilian league, 11 points behind leaders Botafogo. - AFP