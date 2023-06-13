Ex-Lyon boss Peter Bosz named new PSV coach

THE HAGUE: Former Lyon manager Peter Bosz (pix) has been appointed coach of Dutch top-flight runners up PSV Eindhoven, after Ruud van Nistelrooy quit last month.

Dutchman Bosz, 59, who has also managed Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax, was sacked by Lyon last October after a poor run of form.

“From the first moment I got a warm feeling. Both PSV and I are hungry to perform,“ Bosz said in a statement issued by the club based in the southern Dutch city.

“Last season two prizes were won, but our goal is to become national champion. That’s what we’re going for.”

PSV football director said Bosz was the “ideal candidate”.

PSV finished second in the Eredivisie last season behind Rotterdam’s Feyenoord, ahead of once-mighty Ajax, and also won this year’s KNVB cup.

But former Netherlands and Manchester United striker van Nistelrooy quit in May citing a “lack of support within the club”.

Bosz has also formerly managed Dutch sides Vitesse and Heracles Almelo, and with Ajax he reached the final of the UEFA Europa League. -AFP