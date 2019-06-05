Ex-UEFA chief Johansson, father of Champions League, dies aged 89

This file photo taken on Sept 13, 2017 shows the Olympics Rings on the Trocadero Esplanade near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, after the International Olympic Committee named Paris host city of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Energy giants Total has ruled out sponsoring the 2024 Olympics in Paris, keen to avoid being "pilloried" in a city where mayor Anne Hidalgo has increasingly campaigned for environmentally sound initiatives. Total's chief executive officer confirmed on June 5, 2019 his company's decision to opt out following a meeting with Hidalgo last week. — AFP