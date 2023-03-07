Excited Choong Hann all geared for fresh start in Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) singles coaching director Wong Choong Hann is excited to continue his coaching journey in Hong Kong next week.

Choong Hann said he did not think twice to accept the offer from the Hong Kong Badminton Association as their men’s single coach right after he tendered his resignation from the ABM last month.

The former shuttler said he will be replacing another Malaysian coach, Wong Tat Meng, who opted to become coaching director for national men’s singles ace, Lee Zii Jia.

Should his working visa application process go smoothly, the 1998 Commonweatlh Games men’s singles champion said he will officially report for duty on July 10.

“I was given a two-year contract from Hong Kong Badminton Association. The offer came at the right time.

“I believed this new journey will not only benefit me (coaching career) but their association as well,” he told Bernama.

He said among the plans set for him by Hong Kong Badminton Association was to help their players get ready for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Choong Hann, who ended almost five years of service with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), started his coaching career there as the national coaching director before becoming the singles coaching director last year.

BAM, on the hand, is still finding a suitable candidate to replace Choong Hann.-Bernama