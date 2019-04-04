Experience unmissable moments with Heineken

HEINEKEN, the proud official partner of the Champions League, is offering Malaysians the ultimate football experience this season with their “Unmissable” campaign.

The campaign is celebrated with the launch of the limited edition Heineken trophy bottles and cans nationwide alongside two TV commercials titled “Unmissable” and “The Fan”, featuring AC MIlan legend, Andrea Pirlo.

The advertisements capture the feelings of football fans when they miss a goal during a match by showcasing a range of scenarios that cause the fans to miss out on the action. It’s when nothing happens, that anything can happen!

Six of the biggest fans who journey through the Champions League season with Heineken stand to win an experience of a lifetime with an all-inclusive trip to the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid this June.

The Heineken limited edition Champions League Trophy bottles and cans will be available in stores, bars and coffee shops nationwide in 325ml bottles, 640ml bottles and 320ml cans from April till May 2019.

Heineken’s Extra Time Zones will also be taking over bars around Malaysia during these two months where fans can expect to catch the latest match highlights and win exclusive Heineken merchandise.

Football fans can enjoy ice cold beers delivered to your doorstep within 60 minutes powered by the Heineken Extra-Time Drinkies Delivery.

“As a proud partner of the Champions League, Heineken is providing its Malaysian fans with unmissable moments this season – from exciting experiences at the Extra Time Zone nationwide to the ultimate football experience - watching the Champions League finals live in Madrid,” said Carmen Chong, senior brand manager of Heineken Malaysia.

“It is truly a once-in-a- lifetime experience to watch the final live! We’re excited to send six of the biggest fans to witness it for themselves,” Carmen added.

For more information and updates, visit the Heineken website (www.heineken.com/my/UCL) or follow Heineken on Instagram (@HeinekenMY) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HeinekenMYS/).