‘Extremely difficult’ to stage London Marathon, says Foster

LONDON: Former British long-distance runner Brendan Foster (pix) has said it will be “extremely difficult” to stage this year’s London Marathon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Foster is the founder of the Great North Run and Monday saw this year’s edition of that race, due to take place on Sept 13, cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

A decision on whether this year’s London Marathon – already postponed from April to October – is expected on Sunday.

“Mass participation events in the form that ours takes, and the London Marathon takes, are clearly going to be extremely difficult to hold and it's going to be up to us to find a formula for the future,” said Foster.

He added it would have been impossible to make the race virus secure amid the UK’s current two-metre social distancing regulations, as it would have meant a start line that “would have stretched from Newcastle to Berwick”.

Foster is now looking to the 2021 edition, saying: It’s in our DNA to run, and to run in groups. We have been doing it for two million years, so there’s no way that a pandemic like this is going to blow away man’s endeavour in terms of running, and running together.” – AFP