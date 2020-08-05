F1 confirms only one practice ahead of Imola race on Nov 1

BERLIN: Formula One drivers set to race on the Italian track of Imola on Nov 1 will have just one instead of three practice sessions in a condensed two-day weekend, F1 confirmed on Tuesday.

A report on the F1 website said that a 90-minute practice session would be held at 10am on Oct 31, with qualifying to follow at 2pm.

The race itself is two hours earlier than the other European races, starting at 1:10 pm at this late time of the year when races in Europe are normally not held and darkness sets in early.

F1 races normally have two 90-minute practice sessions on a Friday and a third one over 60 minutes ahead of qualifying on a Saturday.

The sport is returning to Imola for the first time in 14 years as the race – officially named the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – was added to calendar revamped because of the coronavirus along with the German Nuerburgring and Portugal’s Portimao.

The race in Portugal is scheduled for Oct 25 and doing away with Friday practice in Imola is to reportedly ease the teams' workload and give them an additional day to bring their equipment from Portugal to Italy.

The Imola race is the third race set to be held in Italy, to follow the September events in Monza and Mugello, and so far the last of 13 races in a revised calendar.

F1 officials want to end the season in December in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, and one or two Asian races could also take place in November. – dpa