FA Cup final action resumes after two year break due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The FA Cup action resumes after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, with Super League defending champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and 2011 FA Cup champion Terengganu FC (TFC) battling it out at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.

Based on the track record and current performance in the Malaysian Football League, Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) certainly look the best bet to lift the title that the Southern Tigers had won back in 2016 after beating PKNS FC 2-1.

But track records aside, former Kedah head coach Mohd Azraai Khor Abdullah feels the 2022 FA Cup final will be a challenging assignment for JDT who are currently helmed by new head coach Hector Bidoglio from Venezuela, who took charge in July.

Azraai, who had led Kedah to the 2007 and 2008 FA Cup titles, said the FA Cup will be major test for Bidoglio to prove his credibility against an impressive track record set by former head coach Benjamin Mora, who stepped down in July due to personal reasons.

“Stepping into the shoes of Mora is a major task since the former head coach had led JDT to numerous titles. Bidoglio will need to dig deep into his reserves to emulate such success,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mora is probably the most successful coach for JDT, winning four Super League titles, four Charity Shelds, one Malaysia Cup and led JDT to the knock out stages of the AFC Champions Cup.

Azraai reckons JDT will emerge as the FA Cup champion by beating Terengganu FC 2-0 due to the prowess of its strikeforce, namely Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi and imports Fernando Forestieri and Bergson Da Silva.

“As for TFC, much will depend on the performance of its midfield duo, Manuel Ott, Habib Haroon and striker Faisal Abdul Halim,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Terengganu head coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim feels the final will be a closely fought encounter and an entertaining showcase for the fans who have waited for more than two years to watch a good final.

Incidentally, Irfan was the head coach when Terengganu won the FA Cup back in 2011, beating Kelantan, 2-1, and believes it would not be impossible for an east coast side to emerge victorious.

“JDT’s performance is like ‘yo yo’ a little bit, especially the recent 1-1 draw against Selangor but JDT has always been a totally different level from others. Many of the players from the team are also National players,” he said.

The Kuching City FC coach feels TFC should beef up its midfield to avoid JDT taking control of the match.

The FA Cup final between JDT FC and Terengganu FC will be held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. - Bernama