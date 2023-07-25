FA Cup Final: Swift action by authorities defused tense situation

JOHOR BAHRU: The swift action of the authorities during the 2023 FA Cup football final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and KL City at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Saturday (July 22) helped prevent the provocation between the two sets of supporters from prolonging.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the action taken by the authorities, including the police, was important to ensure the safety of the public, especially children.

He also paid tribute to the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, for always prioritising the safety of the people by asking the authorities to control the situation around the stadium to prevent untoward incidents.

“Many of the supporters were excited about being at the world-class stadium because it was their first time. So, the quick action of the authorities was to control the possibility of untoward incidents from happening inside and outside the stadium and to avoid widespread provocation,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Southern Volunteers (SV) School Youth Squad here today.

Mohd Hairi said this when commenting about several video clips that had gone viral showing the authorities removing some supporters for suspected provocation during the match.

Yesterday, Iskandar Puteri District Police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin was reported as saying that one spectator claimed that he was assaulted by members of the Johor Military Force (JMF), near here, on Saturday.

Rahmat also said that the 30-year-old man, who claimed he suffered injuries, lodged a report at the Sungai Besi Police Station in Kuala Lumpur at 11.50 am on Sunday (July 23).

Meanwhile, Mohd Hairi said that a total of 50,400 students in the state joined the SV School Youth Squad, which is aimed at fostering the spring of volunteerism among students, thus taking the number of SV members in Johor to 75,000 people. -Bernama