FA Cup final tickets priced between RM50 and RM200

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has announced that five categories of tickets will be sold for the July 22 FA Cup final between defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC.

The 33rd edition of the FA Cup final will be held at JDT’s home ground, the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

The five categories of tickets, which will be distributed equally to the supporters of both teams, are for general admission (RM50); FA Cup Grandstand (RM100); FA Cup Premium (RM150); MFL Premium (RM150); and MFL Grandstand (RM200).

The MFL said in a statement today that supporters purchasing the MFL Grandstand tickets would receive exclusive merchandise for the 2023 FA Cup final.

The MFL said it would leave it to JDT and KL City to fully manage selling the FA Cup final tickets to their supporters, adding that any remaining tickets would then be sold to the public. -Bernama